Nick Saban Had A Challenge For His Players Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the sideline of a game.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the final minutes of their 48-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban issued a challenge to his team all week leading up to Saturday’s blowout of New Mexico State.

All week, reportedly, Saban referred to the Week 10 matchup as “judgment day.”

The team certainly responded, hanging a 50-burger on the Aggies in a 53-point beatdown of 1-9 NMSU.

“I really challenged the team this week,” Saban said after Bama’s win.

“We’ve been a little bit inconsistent. We don’t look at the scoreboard, it shouldn’t affect how we play. The opponent is faceless, it’s all about how we play.”

Saban continued, “Everybody’s gotta put the team first, buy into the principles and values of the organization, be positive and supportive of each other and be responsible and accountable to do your job and support other people and challenge them to do their job.”

Sophomore sensation Bryce Young certainly answered the bell. The Tide’s quarterback finished 21-23 on the day for 270 yards and five touchdowns.

Young easily finds himself in the running for this year’s Heisman trophy. If he can keep this pace, he very well may be the fourth Alabama player to receive the honor.

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, should stay put at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings next week.

Alabama will now prepare for a date with the Arkansas Razorbacks next Saturday. There’s no doubt Saban will continue to challenge his players.

