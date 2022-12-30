Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster.

Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December.

Saban told reporters that he gave the players that transferred an opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl this Saturday. They turned down that opportunity.

"And they didn't," Saban said. "I don't know if that's a good thing for players, not to have to stay committed to their team for the entire season."

It doesn't sound like Saban is fond of players leaving before the season officially ends.

Even though Alabama will be missing a plethora of players due to the transfer portal, it will have quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. at its disposal.

Alabama is favored to win this Saturday's matchup against Kansas State.

The Sugar Bowl will kick off at 12 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome.