Nick Saban Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Anniversary

Monday marked 15 years since Alabama made Nick Saban its head coach. Little did the rest of the sports world know it’d become a hire that would forever change the college football world.

The Crimson Tide have won six championships under Saban’s watchful eye. They’ll try and win a seventh next Monday night Alabama battles SEC rival Georgia.

Seeing that Monday is the 15th anniversary of Alabama’s Saban hire, reporters asked the legendary head coach about the day during a press conference on Monday afternoon. Surprisingly, he didn’t have much to say about it.

“I’m 70 years old,” Saban said, according to BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter. “I don’t think I have any form of dementia or anything like that, but I don’t really remember what happened 15 years ago. … There’s been a lot of games, a lot of third downs since then.”