Nick Saban Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Anniversary

Monday marked 15 years since Alabama made Nick Saban its head coach. Little did the rest of the sports world know it’d become a hire that would forever change the college football world.
The Crimson Tide have won six championships under Saban’s watchful eye. They’ll try and win a seventh next Monday night Alabama battles SEC rival Georgia.
Seeing that Monday is the 15th anniversary of Alabama’s Saban hire, reporters asked the legendary head coach about the day during a press conference on Monday afternoon. Surprisingly, he didn’t have much to say about it.
“I’m 70 years old,” Saban said, according to BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter. “I don’t think I have any form of dementia or anything like that, but I don’t really remember what happened 15 years ago. … There’s been a lot of games, a lot of third downs since then.”
Nick Saban on being hired at #Alabama 15 years ago today: "I'm 70 years old. I don't think I have any form of dementia or anything like that, but I don't really remember what happened 15 years ago.
"… There's been a lot of games, a lot of third downs since then."
— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 3, 2022
Nick Saban refusing to talk about something like the 15-year Alabama anniversary is peak Saban. He has a championship game to prepare for.Speaking of which, Saban is really proud of his team for getting to this point in the first place.
“I’m really pleased and proud of this team. I think we have like three senior starters right now,” Saban said this past Saturday on College GameDay, via 247Sports. “They’ve had to grind their way and overcome a lot of adversity, show a lot of resiliency throughout the course of the year as we grew together as a team. Every guy stepped up and did a really good job.”
One day we’ll get to hear about all of Nick Saban’s favorite moments during his Alabama tenure. Until then, he has a football team to coach.