Tua Tagovailoa’s collegiate playing days are behind him. The legendary Alabama quarterback is taking his talents to the 2020 NFL Draft, where he’s a probable top five pick. Tagovailoa’s collegiate legacy will be remembered.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban doesn’t show positive emotions very often. His more decorated expressions come during frustrating moments in games. But Saban was visibly happy for Tagovailoa during Monday’s press conference. He has nothing but respect and extreme praise for the Alabama quarterback.

“Tua has probably has had as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we’ve ever had,” Saban said on Monday, via Charlie Potter of 247Sports. “And I’m not just talking about as a football player.”

Saban doesn’t get sentimental unless he truly means it. Tagovailoa’s impact at Alabama and in college football is nearly unmatched.

It’s a shame his final collegiate season ended prematurely due to injury. But that doesn’t sway the fact he’s one of the greatest players in college football history.

Now, Tagovailoa will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. His next few months will be filled with interviews and training.

As for Alabama, a major quarterback battle will now take place in the spring. Saban’s bringing in another stellar recruiting class, headlined by 5-star QB Bryce Young – who’s drawn comparisons to Tagovailoa.

It will be strange watching college football next season and not seeing Tagovailoa on the field. He’ll be missed, but NFL fans look forward to watching his rookie season.