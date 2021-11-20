Nick Saban Has Honest Admission About This Year’s Alabama Team

During an appearance on SEC Nation this Saturday morning, Alabama coach Nick Saban discussed the challenges of coaching a team that is fresh off a national championship.

Saban surprisingly admit that it could be tough at times getting his players to stay hungry.

“When you win a championship the year before, you’ve got a group that’s maybe a little more satisfied and not as hungry as when you had something to prove a year ago,” Saban said. “Trying to get them to play with consistency is a little bit different approach.”

Alabama is still firmly in the mix to compete for another national title this season, but that doesn’t mean Saban is completely satisfied with his team’s effort on a weekly basis.

Earlier this week, Saban made similar comments when discussing Alabama’s upcoming matchup against Arkansas. He doesn’t want his players to overlook any opponent on their schedule.

“We need to have the right mindset playing in a game like this,” Saban explained. “We need to have the right mindset in preparation in practice, how we practice, how physical we need to be. That’s everybody’s choice. If you don’t have that choice, you need to change the way you think.”

A win this Saturday afternoon over Arkansas would improve Alabama’s record to 10-1. Kickoff for this SEC matchup is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.