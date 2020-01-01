In just a few hours, Michigan and Alabama will take the field for the Citrus bowl. Both programs failed to find the success they hoped for when the season kicked off, but have an opportunity to take down a major power to finish the 2019 season.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones leads the Crimson Tide, who lost starting quarterback Tua Tagoaviloa to a season-ending injury late in the season.

Head coach Nick Saban offered a new injury update for his star quarterback before the team’s game against the Wolverines.

Here’s what Saban had to say, via 247Sports:

“[Tua is] doing well, everything so far has been really, really good in terms of his rehab and the progress he’s making. But this is a work in progress and it’s going to take a lot of time. He’s been working really, really hard and our medical staff has done a fabulous job with him from Day 1 of the surgery to how the rehab has gone.”

Tagovailoa has a major decision to make in the coming weeks: does he come back to Alabama for another year, or enter the NFL draft without a guarantee that he’ll be a first round pick?

NFL insiders predict he’ll still be selected in the first round – even with the hip injury – but that could change if he fails to showcase improvement.

For now, he’ll watch the Crimson Tide face off against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl this afternoon.