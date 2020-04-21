Nick Saban Has Message For NFL Teams About Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa might have more talent than any other prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. On the other hand, he might come with more question marks than anyone else.
Injury concerns regarding Tagovailoa have made it hard to predict when he’ll come off the board on Thursday night. That being said, he has full support from his former head coach.
Nick Saban recently shared a message for teams that need a quarterback in the upcoming draft. He believes teams that pass on Tagovailoa will regret it the way he regrets not signing Drew Brees in 2006.
“We failed Drew Brees on the physical,” Saban told Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal. “That’s why he’s not Miami’s quarterback. I don’t think any of the questions with Tua have to do with his ability to throw the ball and be effective.”
Team doctors for the Miami Dolphins at the time in 2006 didn’t clear Brees. That ultimately led to the team signing Daunte Culpepper.
As for Brees, he ended up signing to a deal with the New Orleans Saints – and the rest is history.
Ironically enough, there have been plenty of analysts that have compared Tagovailoa to Brees. He’s not the best athlete at quarterback, but his accuracy and decision-making more than make up for it.
Only time will tell if teams that pass up on Tagovailoa will regret it as much as Saban regret not signing Brees.