Nick Saban Has Message For NFL Teams About Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa might have more talent than any other prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. On the other hand, he might come with more question marks than anyone else.

Injury concerns regarding Tagovailoa have made it hard to predict when he’ll come off the board on Thursday night. That being said, he has full support from his former head coach.

Nick Saban recently shared a message for teams that need a quarterback in the upcoming draft. He believes teams that pass on Tagovailoa will regret it the way he regrets not signing Drew Brees in 2006.