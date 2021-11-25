Video: Nick Saban Has Message For ‘Self-Absorbed’ Alabama Fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban didn’t hold back his true thoughts during his latest “Nick Saban Show” appearance.

While discussing the fan base’s expectations for the team, Saban admit fans aren’t content unless the Crimson Tide have a blowout win.

“We played LSU, everybody says, ‘Oh, they’ve lost two games in a row, they’re not any good anymore, we’re just gonna blow them out.’ It’s just the opposite of that…,” Saban said. “They don’t just throw in the towel, they work harder to try to get better. And everybody wants to beat us, so we’re gonna get everybody’s best game. And I don’t know why people can’t understand that.”

Saban then mentioned that Alabama fans had much lower expectations before he arrived on campus.

“When I came here, everybody was happy to win a game. Now, we’re not happy to win a game anymore. We’re not happy to win a game at all,” Saban added. “We think we should win games by whatever, and I don’t think that’s fair to the players either. Because our players work their butt off to be the best that they can be, and to get criticized for what they work hard for to do, so that you can be entertained.”

WATCH: Nick Saban goes OFF during a pre-Thanksgiving rant directed at “self-absorbed” #Alabama fans that can’t appreciate what they have after a ques. about not blowing teams out.

(This came during his weekly “The Nick Saban Show,” 🎥 courtesy of @UA_Athletics’ live stream.) pic.twitter.com/dnEv1PwQJH — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) November 25, 2021

Saban also addressed the idea that Alabama fans want to win more than the players. Unsurprisingly, he shot down that narrative.

“Not me, not you, I don’t care what kind of fan you are, nobody wants to win more than the players that play,” Saban continued. “And nobody feels worse than they do when they lose. So for all you self-absorbed folks out there that can’t look past your own self to appreciate what other people are doing.”

At the end of the day, a win is a win. With the regular season about to end, it’s safe to say Alabama has done a whole lot of winning this year.