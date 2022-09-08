Nick Saban Has Telling Admission Before Saturday's Texas Game

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 8: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with a official during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Top-ranked Alabama is favored to beat Texas on Saturday by more than three touchdowns.

However, while the oddsmakers might not be giving the Longhorns much of a chance, Nick Saban thinks Texas will test his team this week. At the very least, he's saying that publicly.

On Wednesday night, Saban referenced another Alabama legend--Bear Bryant--to indicate that the Crimson Tide won't be taking UT lightly.

"Coach Bryant had a saying 'You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy load,'" Saban said, via Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News.

If Saban is ramping his team up in practice this week and is hinting at a "heavy load," he's anticipating a tough battle in Austin on Saturday.

Or maybe he's just worried about his team drinking too much "rat poison" from the media and outsiders and having a letdown against the Longhorns.

Either way, don't expect Alabama to be sleepwalking at the outset of the game this week.