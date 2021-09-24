The Spun

Nick Saban Has Telling Comment After Alabama’s Win Over Florida

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, No. 1 Alabama received a scare from No. 11 Florida in one of the biggest games of the SEC season.

The Crimson Tide held a lead late in the fourth quarter. However, the Gators drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown to cut Alabama’s lead to just 31-29.

Dan Mullen’s team couldn’t convert the two-point conversion which would have knotted the game at 31. After falling just two points short of tying the game, Florida never saw the ball again en route to a 31-29 loss.

With a few days to digest the narrow win, Nick Saban suggested it didn’t really feel like Alabama “beat” Florida.

“Sometimes you win the game but you don’t really beat the other team,” Saban said during his radio show on Thursday night.

While Saban might not have been pleased with his team’s performance, taking down a top-ranked SEC program on the road is never an easy task.

As they say, a win is a win. For Alabama, that win keeps the Crimson Tide at No. 1 in the nation and leaves the team in the heart of the College Football Playoff race.

Next up for Alabama is a contest against Southern Mississippi. The Crimson Tide should have no trouble dispatching the Golden Eagles.

The next two weeks after that, though, Alabama faces off against Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

