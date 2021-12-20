Nick Saban Has Update On Alabama’s Health Situation Heading Into CFP

In the state of Alabama, less than 60-percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated. But in the Alabama locker room, Nick Saban has ensured that the number is significantly higher.

Ahead of next week’s big College Football Playoff game against Cincinnati, Saban offered an update on his team’s health. He announced that over 90-percent of his players have been fully vaccinated with booster shots.

Saban made it clear that Alabama is following all of the protocols that were put in place by the SEC a year ago. He praised his players for buying into the health guidance in order to stay safe.

“We’re really putting the protocols in place that we used a year ago, which was helpful to us, and we’re gonna keep doing that…” Saban said. “We have like over 90% of the players have gotten booster shots. They’ve really bought in to do everything they can to stay safe.”

Last year Alabama weathered the storm of COVID-19, playing all 10 scheduled regular season games and going on to win the SEC title, Rose Bowl and national title game.

Saban had to miss one of those games due to COVID-19 protocols, and when he got back, he made sure everyone was compliant.

The Crimson Tide had no issues with COVID-19 this year though, and they once again enter the College Football Playoff as undefeated SEC champions.

The only things that can stop Saban from winning yet another national title are Cincinnati, Georgia or Michigan. Not the virus.