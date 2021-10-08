Nick Saban Has Warning For Alabama Before Game vs. Texas A&M

The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2021 college football season as the No. 1 team in the country.

After five games, nothing has happened to dispel the notion that the Tide are the best team in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs appear to be the only challenger so far this season.

However, head coach Nick Saban issued a warning to his team before this weekend’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies. Saban thinks Jimbo Fisher’s squad will be a “dangerous team” on Saturday.

“I think this is a dangerous team,” Saban said. “I think this is a little bit of a trap game for us.”

He wasn’t done there, though. Later in the conversation, he suggested the Aggies might be a “little humiliated” and “like a wounded animal” following two straight losses.

The Aggies started the season with three-straight wins over inferior competition that had the team at No. 7 in the nation. However, Texas A&M got embarrassed by the Arkansas Razorbacks and then dropped its second-straight game against Mississippi State last weekend.

Alabama enters its contest against Texas A&M as an 18-point favorite. Despite that, Saban wants to keep his team honest heading into a battle with the Aggies.