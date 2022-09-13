Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset.

Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may have revealed why we haven't seen Ricks in a prominent role yet.

It sounds like Ricks needs to play better at practice if he wants to make an impact on Saturdays.

"Well, think that we got a lot by how players practice and if players have a good week of practice, then I think they’re ready to play and they’ll go out there and be able to do their job,” Saban said, via BamaCentral. “And I think the other players that they play with also gain confidence in them, knowing what they’re supposed to do in terms of how focused they are and practicing in getting a game plan right and all that. We just want to continue to do a good job with him and all the other players that we have on our team to get them ready to play so that they’re confident and we’re confident that they go into the game that they’re going to create value for themselves."

It's possible this will be a wake-up call for Ricks.

Alabama will take on Louisiana-Monroe this weekend. Ricks could potentially bounce back on Saturday.