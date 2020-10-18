Nick Saban Is Getting Criticized For First Half Sideline Move

College football fans are fed up with Nick Saban after he failed to wear his mask while arguing with an official Saturday night. Saban, meanwhile, is just trying to win a football game.

The Alabama head coach lost his cool with an official during Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia SEC showdown. In the process of yelling at the refs, Saban’s mask dropped below his mouth to under his chin. The Alabama head coach failed to adjust his mask to be properly worn.

Take a look at the incident in the video below.

This ref isn’t buying Saban's negative tests 😷😷pic.twitter.com/3YoHvyG1aY — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) October 18, 2020

Plenty of fans and analysts are already upset Nick Saban is on the sidelines at all tonight. The Alabama head coach tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but then proceeded to test negatively over three straight days. The three straight negative tests, combined with Saban experiencing no symptoms, was enough for Saban to return to coaching this evening.

Despite clearance from medical officials and SEC protocol, fans are still whining about Saban’s return to the sidelines. That criticism picked back up once Saban argued with a ref Saturday night, all while his mask wasn’t being properly worn.

“Can you put your mask over your nose please?” Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/7tsLqzqWdt — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 18, 2020

Nick Saban pulls off mask to yell at ref. Wouldn't be noteworthy except, well… — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 18, 2020

There should be a 15 yard penalty for every time Nick Saban pulls his mask down tonight — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 18, 2020

nick saban pulls his mask down and i’m a ref, he’s getting a personal foul tonight idc lol — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 18, 2020

Nick Saban should have his mask on, there’s no doubt about it. But the constant Saban hate is getting a bit old.

The Alabama head coach was cleared by medical professionals to coach in tonight’s game. His team currently trails the Georgia Bulldogs 24-20 in the second half.