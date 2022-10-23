Nick Saban Is Getting Heavily Criticized For 1 Decision This Saturday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female fan following last Saturday's loss to Tennessee. The fan was storming the field in Knoxville.

After the video went viral, Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement regarding Burton's actions.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Saban said on Wednesday. "We are currently working to gather more information."

Even though it was a bad look for Burton, the coaching staff at Alabama has allowed him to play this weekend against Mississippi State. He currently has one reception for 23 yards.

Saban is receiving a ton of heat on social media for letting Burton play.

"Jermaine Burton is playing for Bama tonight? Am I the only one that thinks this is insane?! At best, he shoved a female fan last week. At worst he punched her," Aaron Torres tweeted. "I don't care if she was on the field or not. This is embarrassing for Nick Saban. Why is no else talking about this?"

"Lmao Jermaine Burton actually playing in this game right now," one fan said.

"Hold up Jermaine Burton is playing? Yikes," another fan wrote.

Alabama has a commanding 24-0 lead over Mississippi State at halftime.

Saban may face a few questions about his decision to play Burton during his postgame press conference.