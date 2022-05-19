Nick Saban Is Scheduled To Speak Later This Afternoon

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The ongoing feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher has captivated the college football world since last night.

We might be adding another chapter to the back-and-forth later today. Saban is expected to speak later this afternoon.

The Alabama head coach will join Jacob Hester and Bobby Carpenter on SiriusXM ESPNU Radio at 4:30 p.m. ET.

It was Saban who kicked off the beef with Fisher during a public appearance in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team," Saban said. "Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

Fisher fired back earlier today, calling Saban's comments "despicable," labeling his former boss a "narcissist" and urging people to look into Saban's past.

"I'm just giving you the truth, because I have nothing to hide, and our program has nothing to hide," Fisher said. "It would be interesting if everybody could say that."

We'll see if Saban has anything more to say one hour from now.