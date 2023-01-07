Nick Saban Issues Statement On Eli Gold After Cancer Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

On Friday, Eli Gold announced that he was diagnosed with cancer. He's been handling the play-by-play duties for Alabama since 1988.

"I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers," Gold wrote. "After extensive testing, I have now been diagnosed of a treatable form of cancer. I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon. Roll Tide"

Shortly after this announcement was made, Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a heartfelt statement.

Saban is hopeful that he'll see Gold back in the radio booth sooner than expected.

"Eli Gold has been an important part of the game day traditions at the University of Alabama for over 30 years," Saban said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eli and his family as he begins cancer treatments. We are comforted knowing he is getting the best possible care as he works his way back to the Alabama radio booth."

Gold, 69, missed the 2022 season due to health concerns. Chris Stewart filled in for him.

The Alabama community is wishing Gold all the best in his recovery process.