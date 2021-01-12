Nick Saban Pulled An Incredible Move To Finish The National Title

Back during the SEC Championship against Florida just about a month ago, Alabama football star offensive lineman Landon Dickerson tore his ACL. Obviously, that kept him from playing in the College Football Playoff. Well… for the most part. Nick Saban had other thoughts tonight.

Tonight, ahead of the game, Dickerson was spotted warming up with the team. Just weeks after having successful knee surgery, it seemed crazy that he’d be out there. Before the game, it was reported that it was just ceremonial.

However, as we found out towards the end of the game, Nick Saban had something up his sleeve. After a close first quarter, Alabama ran away with this one starting with a 28-point second frame. Even with DeVonta Smith going out early in the second team, the Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-24 win.

With the clock winding down, and the starters pulled, Saban gave Dickerson an incredible final moment of his college career. Just weeks removed from a “season ending injury,” he got to snap the final plays of Nick Saban’s seventh national championship, and perhaps his most impressive season with Alabama football. If this doesn’t warm your heart, you may not have one.

Dickerson deserved this moment. How cool. pic.twitter.com/CLVjtCgOcj — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 12, 2021

After the game went final, the big center picked up Nick Saban and gave him a ride across the field. He has a pretty gruff public persona, but it is always clear that Saban’s players absolutely love him, and this was just an incredible gesture.

Dickerson was one of the best centers in college football this season, and was a Rimington Award finalist. He was a unanimous All-American, and a team captain for the Crimson Tide this season.

He is expected to be one of the first centers off the board this spring in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Congratulations to Landon Dickerson and the rest of the Alabama Crimson Tide for finishing this season out on top, especially given all of the crazy circumstances surrounding this year.

