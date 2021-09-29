Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Lane Kiffin Very Clear

Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin made for one of the most interesting pairings of head coach and offensive coordinator that we’ve seen in recent college football history. The duo reshaped Alabama into a destructive, modern offensive force.

Kiffin would leave for FAU, before landing the head coaching job at Ole Miss. He left a pretty clear model for Alabama’s offensive coordinator, giving way to Brian Daboll and Mike Locksley, Steve Sarkisian, and this year, Bill O’Brien.

Last season, Kiffin’s Rebels gave Saban’s defense absolute fits, putting up 647 total yards in a 63-48 loss. It was about as close as anyone was to taking down a dominant 2020 Crimson Tide team.

The two have a rematch of that game this weekend. Saban was asked about Kiffin’s time in Tuscaloosa, and was pretty open with his praise for the brasj Rebels coach.

Coach Saban on Lane Kiffin: "Lane did an outstanding job for us here. We were happy to get him on the staff. We were wanting to make some changes in the offense. He did a great job of making those adaptations. He did what he was asked to do. He did a really good job for us." — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) September 29, 2021

“I thought he’d be a head coach again and do a really good job when he got that opportunity, and that’s certainly been the case,” Nick Saban added, per Saturday Down South.

Of course, Lane Kiffin will have to overcome some very one-sided history when it comes to former assistants facing off against Saban. The Alabama head coach is an undefeated 23-0 against his former staffers.

Saturday’s game between the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 12 Rebels kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.