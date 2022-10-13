Nick Saban Liked 1 Reporter's Outfit This Week

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide gestures before the 2018 SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban finished Wednesday's press conference in style.

Instead of answering questions from the media, Saban asked a certain reporter if they were wearing a New York Yankees shirt because they're actually a fan of the team.

This made for a fun interaction between Saban and the reporter.

“Aight, so, I got a question,” Saban said. “Am I allowed to ask a question? This Yankees shirt you’ve got on, is this for real or is this just show? You a Yankee fan? OK, that’s good, I like that.”

Judging by this interaction, we'd imagine Saban will watch this Thursday's game between the Guardians and Yankees.

Once Game 2 between the Guardians and Yankees is officially in the books, Saban will have to get right back to work.

Alabama has a tough test this Saturday against Tennessee. This matchup could very well rearrange the College Football Playoff picture.