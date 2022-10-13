Nick Saban Liked 1 Reporter's Outfit This Week
Alabama head coach Nick Saban finished Wednesday's press conference in style.
Instead of answering questions from the media, Saban asked a certain reporter if they were wearing a New York Yankees shirt because they're actually a fan of the team.
This made for a fun interaction between Saban and the reporter.
“Aight, so, I got a question,” Saban said. “Am I allowed to ask a question? This Yankees shirt you’ve got on, is this for real or is this just show? You a Yankee fan? OK, that’s good, I like that.”
Judging by this interaction, we'd imagine Saban will watch this Thursday's game between the Guardians and Yankees.
Once Game 2 between the Guardians and Yankees is officially in the books, Saban will have to get right back to work.
Alabama has a tough test this Saturday against Tennessee. This matchup could very well rearrange the College Football Playoff picture.