Heartwarming Video Of Nick Saban Surprising World War II Veteran

There may not be an Alabama fan out there who has seen more than Major Wooten. The 103-year old Cullman, Ala. native has been following the team since the 1938 Rose Bowl. This week, he got a real thrill, when he received a video call from Nick Saban.

Wooten, who is currently in hospice care, had the chance to speak to the now-legendary coach, along with his family. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 had the chance to share the special moment, posting part of the conversation to Facebook. Wooten dressed in full Crimson Tide garb for the occasion.

Wooten served in World War II, and was one of the soldiers who landed at Utah Beach in 1944, part of the Invasion of Normandy. He returned to Alabama after the war to work at Birmingham Steel. His Crimson Tide fandom never waned.

“We really appreciate your service and all that you did,” Nick Saban said during the video. “I can’t imagine landing on Utah Beach back in the day. That must have been quite an experience. We appreciate your support all these years and hope you have many more years to come.”

The hearty “Roll Tide” that Wooten drops at the end is pretty fantastic. This had to be a really special moment.

Along with the video, Karle posted a pretty touching story about the Alabama superfan.

His heart is failing, but his mind is sharp. As he sits up in his bed in hospice care, the memories come flooding… Posted by Rick Karle WVTM 13 on Friday, May 1, 2020

We hope that Wooten gets another Alabama football season to enjoy this fall.

[Rick Karle]