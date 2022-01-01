Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama is headed to yet another College Football Playoff national title game after taking down Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

The Crimson Tide opened an early 7-0 lead on their first drive and never looked back. The end result was a 27-6 victory for Nick Saban and company over a Cincinnati tam that shocked the college football world by making the playoff in the first place.

If you ask Nick Saban, though, he knows just how good this Cincinnati team was. When asked if the team belonged in the playoff, the seven-time national champion sent a clear message.

“There’s not doubt in my mind they belonged in the playoff. They gave us all we could handle,” Saban said of the Bearcats.

In the lead-up to the playoff, Saban praised Luke Fickell for the job he’s done at Cincinnati.

“I’m extremely impressed. I’ve always had a lot of respect and admiration for Luke when he was a defensive coordinator,” Saban said at the time. “I think he’s done a fantastic job of building a program. And I think the indication of that, not knowing sort of the internal parts of it, is when you look at what’s happening on the field. The way their players play, the way they compete, the discipline that they have, you know it’s a very structured organization that’s creating a lot of value and teaching a lot of people what they need to do to be successful.”

Saban now awaits the winner of tonight’s game between Georgia and Michigan.