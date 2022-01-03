Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Playoff Expansion Very Clear

Nick Saban is not a fan of College Football Playoff expansion, despite its inevitable fruition.

Bowl season has been a dud. Outside of the Rose Bowl, bowl games just don’t have the same sizzle they once did. You can probably blame the College Football Playoff for that.

There’s a playoff-or-bust mentality going on throughout the sport right now. That’s an issue when only four teams can earn an invite.

Take Ohio State for example. The Buckeyes went 10-2 and got the Rose Bowl nod. Prior to the playoff era, that would have been considered a special season. But Ohio State had an expectation of reaching the playoff, so the Rose Bowl felt insignificant and resulted in player opt outs and poor fan attendance at the game itself.

Saban believes that the insignificance of bowl games will increase if the playoff is once again expanded.

Nick Saban believes expansion of the #CFBPlayoff will further diminish bowl games. He believed that as well when the BCS was abandoned and the field expanded from two to four teams. He says it has "come to fruition." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 3, 2022

He’s right, but there’s also no turning back at this point.

The current College Football Playoff system is a dud. Semi-final games are often blowouts and the championship match-ups almost always include some combination of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State with a few outliers (LSU in 2019 and Oregon in 2015) trickled in.

The only way forward is expansion. The goal of expansion isn’t to find new champions. The goal is to include more teams and fans and entire regions of the country that don’t even know what the playoff is just yet.

Expanding from four to eight feels too insignificant. 12 seems just right, but awards top seeds a bye. 16 would have an FCS feel to it, which some feel would result in the best outcome.

College football chose the playoff. Bowl games have paid the price. Unless we want to revert back to the BCS, playoff expansion is the path forward whether Nick Saban likes it or not.