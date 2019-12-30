Nick Saban Makes Surprising Statement About Alabama Players’ Draft Stock

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have produced some incredible NFL talents over the years, many of whom have gone early in the draft.

But ahead of Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl against Michigan and what may be the final game for many of his players, Saban had a surprising update on his current players’ draft stock.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Saban said that the NFL teams he’s spoken to are saying that only QB Tua Tagovailoa has a top-15 grade right now.

That’s rather surprising considering many big boards currently have plenty of Alabama players ranked highly. Tua, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and offensive linemen Jedrick Willis and Alex Leatherwood are all considered top prospects.

Saban apparently relayed this information to the team while explaining the benefits of playing bowl games.

The NFL teams Nick Saban has talked to only have one Alabama player with a top-15 draft grade, Tua Tagovailoa. He discussed that with players while talking about the benefits of playing in the bowl game. "I said (to the team) we only have one guy with that high of a grade." — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 30, 2019

In that context it’s hard to tell if Saban is being honest or if he just said that as a motivational tactic. We also don’t know how many NFL teams Saban has spoken with right now.

But if it is a motivational tactic, it seems like a pretty darn good one.