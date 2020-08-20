The entire landscape of college football will look different this fall due to several conferences postponing their respective seasons. While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided they won’t play football this year, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC plan on playing in 2020.

With two of the most prestigious conferences out of the mix for this season, it’s led to speculation over the College Football Playoff and whether it should happen. After all, teams like Ohio State could have made a championship run if its season wasn’t postponed.

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the state of the CFP. He’s a firm believer that a postseason should remain intact, especially if three of the Power Five conferences play this year.

In Saban’s defense, the SEC has been quite dominant since college football adopted the playoff format. We’ve seen impressive runs from Alabama, Georgia and LSU thus far.

This is what Saban had to say about the CFP, via AL.com:

“In my opinion there’s going to be three conferences playing,” Saban said Monday. “I think the players look forward to the playoffs. I think the players that play should have the opportunity to have a playoff and have a championship for the teams that are playing. That’s my opinion. I’m sure there are a lot of people that may or may not agree with that.”

The NCAA has canceled all fall sports championships for 2020, but the CFP isn’t part of that ruling.

Right now there’s no reason to believe the CFP won’t happen – that is if the season actually starts on time.

One thing is certain, Saban would like another crack at his seventh national championship.