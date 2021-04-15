Nick Saban Names Alabama’s Starting QB “Right Now”

QB Mac Jones started every game for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020, so Nick Saban will have a new starter with limited experience in 2021. But today he apparently took a major step towards announcing that starter.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Saban announced that sophomore QB Bryce Young is Alabama’s starting quarterback heading into the season. But he added the qualifier “right now.”

“Bryce is the quarterback for right now, so he’s going to operate with the first team,” Saban said. The move has been met with approval.

Coming out of Mater Dei High School in California last year, Young was the No. 2 prospect in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of California.

While in high school, Young won just about every major accolade available.

But as a freshman at Alabama, Young was understandably left on the sidelines for most of the season. He went 13 of 22 for 156 yards and a touchdown in mop up duty and took a few kneel-downs too.

Young will have his work cut out for him replacing trio of first-round picks that have departed Alabama over the past three years. But with Nick Saban as his head coach and several former NFL head coaches on staff, he’ll have all of the tools to succeed.

What are your predictions for Bryce Young as a starter in 2021?