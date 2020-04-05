Nick Saban Names His ‘Ultimate’ Coaching Job

As much success as Nick Saban has attained at Alabama, it hasn’t prevented the occasional rumors that he could be a candidate for another job.

Some have bandied his name about as a potential fit for certain NFL jobs. There were others who thought that the University of Texas might be able to make Saban a wildly-lucrative offer that he couldn’t refuse.

However, Saban never seemed to seriously consider leaving Tuscaloosa. In a recent interview on “The Sean Pittman Show,” he made it clear that he has no intention of doing so.

Asked what he considers his “ultimate coaching job,” Saban said it is the position he has held since 2007.

“I think I’m in it now because I have no circumstance that would interest me in leaving in any way, shape or form, which it’s been that way for a long time,” Saban said.

Saban would go on to say he appreciated his time in the NFL ranks, both as an assistant and head coach. But college is where he feels he can be most impactful.

“I just felt like we could control our own destiny in college a lot better, and I love college football because I thought you could have a greater impact on young people at the 18- to 22-year-old time frame, aight,” Saban said.

[ SDS ]