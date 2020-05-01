Nick Saban Names No. 1 Thing Tua Tagovailoa Needs To Learn For NFL

Nick Saban isn’t Tua Tagovailoa’s coach anymore – that responsibility now belongs to Brian Flores. But the legendary Alabama head coach has one last piece of advice for Tagovailoa as he prepares for his rookie year.

Tagovailoa is gearing up for the upcoming 2020 season after being selected fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami believes the former Alabama QB is the future face of the franchise.

It’s no secret Tagovailoa is an elite talent, but health and durability remain major concerns. There’s no way he can avoid injuries – especially in the NFL. But there are ways he can better protect himself in the pocket.

Saban would like to see Tagovailoa “learn self-preservation” to prepare for the brutality of the NFL.

“No. 1 thing we’ve tried to convince him of here is he’s got to learn self-preservation is part of the job,” Saban said, via the Miami Herald. “Tua’s a great competitor. You don’t want to take his competitive spirit away. He’s always trying to make a play, even when the play breaks down. And that’s good. He does it well. He’s made a ton of plays in those circumstances. But I still think there are times when there’s just nothing here. Several times when he got hurt here, I felt like there’s no reason for him to even get hit.”

It doesn’t appear Tagovailoa heeded Saban’s “self-preservation” advice in college. Perhaps he’ll listen to Flores and the Dolphins.

Miami can’t afford its first-round pick to suffer an early injury.

If Tagovailoa can remain healthy, there’s a good chance he surpasses expectations with the Dolphins.