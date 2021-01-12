Nick Saban Names The 2 Losses That Still ‘Haunt’ Him

Nick Saban added yet another national championship to his incredible résumé on Monday night. Although he enjoyed the program’s win over Ohio State, the legendary coach is still caught up over the championship games his team didn’t win.

Saban spoke to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt shortly after last night’s game. Instead of using all his time on ESPN to reflect about the 2020 season, he admit that he still thinks about the 2016 and 2018 championship games.

“You’ve heard me say it before, I hate to lose. I don’t care how much you win, you still hate to lose,” Saban told Van Pelt. “You can talk about the seven that we’ve won, but the two that haunt me are the two that we lost. Don’t me ask why it’s that way. I have a lot of pride in performance and try to do the best I possibly can.”

No one should be surprised that Saban operates this way. He is a perfectionist in every sense of the word, and frankly that’s why Alabama is always in contention for a national title.

“The two that haunt me are the two that we lost” – Nick Saban, moments after winning his seventh national title. pic.twitter.com/bd2bWV44H4 — BroBible (@BroBible) January 12, 2021

Alabama lost to Clemson in 2016 on a game-winning touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow in the final seconds. As for 2018, that game was never really close.

Even if the Crimson Tide manage to win another title next season, Saban will still probably be haunted by the fact that he doesn’t own a perfect record on the biggest stage.

Some people might think it’s lame for Saban to think this way, but honestly it’s that approach that has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports.