Nick Saban Names ‘The Key’ For Alabama Against Georgia

alabama football head coach nick saban in the national titleATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday to preview the team’s upcoming matchup against Georgia.

The Crimson Tide know they need a win in the SEC Championship Game if they want to make the College Football Playoff. That means the pressure is on for Saban’s squad.

During his appearance on College GameDay, Saban discussed the problems that Georgia’s defense presents. He pointed out how stout the Bulldogs’ are in the trenches.

“They do a great job up front,” Saban said, “So we’re going to have to match that kind of physicality up front. We didn’t do a very good job of that last week when we played Auburn. So, our guys are going to have to be more physical and create balance. Explosive plays and turnovers are always big in games like this. They do a really good job and our players are going to have to do a great job.”

Saban then revealed the key to victory for the SEC Championship Game. He needs his quarterback to have another strong performance.

“Bryce [Young] is the key for us. He’s gotta have a good day.”

Young has been sensational this entire season for the Crimson Tide. The sophomore quarterback enters this weekend’s game with 3,901 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.

If Alabama is going to hand Georgia its first loss of the season, it needs Young to have his Heisman moment.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia game is at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

