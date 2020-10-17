Video Shows Alabama Fans Reacting To Nick Saban’s Arrival

We’ve reached the point of hourly Nick Saban updates throughout this college football Saturday. The latest update shows the Alabama head coach arriving to Bryant-Denny Stadium for tonight’s marquee SEC showdown versus No. 3 Georgia.

It’s been a rollercoaster week in Tuscaloosa. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since then, he’s remained asymptomatic while testing negatively for the virus three straight days. Per SEC protocol, three straight negative tests combined with no symptoms marks the initial positive test as a “false positive.”

In a wild turn of events, SEC rules permits Saban to return to his coaching duties this evening. It’s safe to say this is nothing short of a miracle in the eyes of Tide fans.

No. 2 Alabama plays No. 3 Georgia in just over an hour from now. Saban’s arrival at Bryant-Denny Stadium this evening was greeted with loud cheers from nearby Tide fans. Take a look below.

Nick Saban leads Alabama into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/5Br5Sd2xop — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 17, 2020

Alabama needs Nick Saban to be at his best tonight. The third-ranked Bulldogs are on fire as of late, especially after making a quarterback change.

Stetson Bennett continues to be one of the surprise stories of the college football season. The Georgia quarterback has an opportunity to lead his team to victory tonight against a struggling Alabama defense.

Alabama-Georgia kicks off this evening at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Saban will be on the sidelines engaging in his normal coaching duties throughout the game.

[Michael Casagrande]