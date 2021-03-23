Nick Saban Reveals What NFL Teams Will ‘Love’ About Mac Jones

Alabama hosted its 2021 Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon, just over a month before the NFL Draft. Among the players featured was 22-year-old quarterback and first-round prospect Mac Jones.

Jones looked sharp during his workout, building upon his sensational 2020 season. His draft stock has risen exponentially after a junior year that saw him lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship. He completed an unbelievable 77 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns on the way to an undefeated season.

Nick Saban saw Jones up close more than anyone over the past few years, so has a unique perspective on the 22-year-old’s development. The Alabama head coach talked about his former quarterback’s skills and what he thinks NFL teams will love about him leading up to the draft.

“I think you’re gonna fall in love with a guy that is really a hard worker. Good leader,” Saban said on NFL Network, per Saturday Down South. “The guy is very committed to being the best player that he can be. He’s smart, he’s going to know the offense inside out.

“He makes quick decisions he’s got great judgment, and he’s very accurate with the ball. I think the combination of those things is going to make him a fine player to the next level.”

What are NFL teams going to love about @MacJones_10? 🙌⁰@AlabamaFTBL’s Nick Saban has high praise for his QB's next chapter… “The guy is very committed to being the best player he could be.” pic.twitter.com/BymbRB83qW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 23, 2021

Saban’s comments about his former player aren’t surprising, but definitely speak to how well-rounded he thinks Jones is. There’s few head coaches that have developed pro prospects like the seven-time National Champion, so his words should be taken to heart by anyone listening.

Jones showed an impressive mix of mobility, accuracy and arm strength at his Pro Day, which could generate even more buzz before the NFL Draft in late April. With plenty of organizations in the hunt for a quarterback, it wouldn’t be surprising for a team to trade up or take the former Alabama player earlier than anticipated.

[NFL Network]