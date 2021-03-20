Nick Saban Not Happy With Reporter’s Question During Press Conference

College football’s 2021 season is still months away from commencing, yet Alabama head coach Nick Saban is already in mid-season form.

Alabama football began spring practices on Friday, just over two months since winning another national championship. It’s still early in the spring camp process, but reporters got down to the nitty-gritty during Saban’s press conference on Friday.

A reporter asked Saban on Friday if he projects linebacker Christian Harris as a MIKE or WILL. Right from the start Saban became frustrated, but he still provided a worthwhile answer.

As the Alabama head coach continued talking, he became more and more irritated explaining how he’s not going to have a concrete answer about Harris “for a long time.” To be fair, Saban did say it was a “good question.”

Take a look.

Nick Saban won his 7th national championship just 66 days ago. It only took one spring press conference to get him somewhat irritated at a roster question. What a legend #GOAT pic.twitter.com/fOYgyxx4XL — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 19, 2021

We’ve come to expect nothing less from Nick Saban. At least he’s being honest.

The Crimson Tide enter another season with Saban at the helm. He has plenty of work to do to get Alabama back in the championship this upcoming season.

The Tide will have to replace plenty of star players, including quarterback Mac Jones and star wideouts DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Luckily for Alabama, a few former five-star prospects are ready to step into the spotlight, such as quarterback Bryce Young, who has all the makings to become a college football star.

Saban and Alabama began spring practices on Friday as they work to replace parts of their 2020-21 championship roster.