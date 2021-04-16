Look: Nick Saban Not Happy With Reporter’s Question This Week

Nick Saban is already in mid-season form when it comes to answering reporters’ questions.

On Thursday, Saban had an issue with a few questions throw his way by the media ahead of the team’s spring game. The first question that he didn’t really enjoy had to do with the Crimson Tide’s injuries up to this point.

“I’m not going to talk about injuries,” Saban said. “I’m not going to talk about the status of players. I’m just not going to talk about it. If we were playing in the playoffs, I might tell you whether they’re going to play or not. If they play, it’s going to be an opportunity to get better. If they don’t, it’s going to be an opportunity for the guy that’s behind them to play and get better. Either way, we win.”

Saban was then asked about Bryce Young and if he’s “the guy” right now for Alabama. His response was pretty straightforward to say the least.

“I just said Bryce is going to play with the ones, all right? That’s the way it’s going to be.”

The reporter then followed up that question by asking about Young’s progression, which led to Saban’s most emphatic response of the day.

“Well, how do you know that he’s progressed the way he has been? What have you seen to be able to make that statement, first of all. I’m happy with his progress, I don’t want you to think that. But I don’t know where you can come out and make that statement.”

Nick Saban is in mid-season form after being asked about injuries and Bryce Young. @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/yvbGDTCSqC — William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) April 15, 2021

Alabama fans really enjoyed these responses from Saban, and apparently Lane Kiffin did as well.

Kiffin replied to the video of Saban, saying “This made my day. The G.O.A.T. always in game day mode even with spring practice media.”

Despite adding yet another national championship to his résumé in January, Saban has put the 2020 season behind him and is all in on this year’s roster.