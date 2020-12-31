Nick Saban Offers Final Rose Bowl Injury Update

There’s a little over 24 hours to go before the Rose Bowl Game between Alabama and Notre Dame. That means there’s one final injury report for Nick Saban to provide us.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Saban announced that there has been no change to the status of star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle or defensive lineman LaBryan Ray. “There hasn’t been any changes with those two guys,” Saban said.

Waddle and Ray have been out of practice all week with injuries. This latest update all but confirms that the two Alabama stars will not suit up on New Year’s Day.

The Crimson Tide have managed to thrive without the services of Waddle and Ray. But they still offer tremendous depth for the team.

Waddle is one of Alabama’s premier speedsters, boasting 103 receptions for 1,965 yards and 17 touchdowns on a 19.1 yards per catch average. The junior wide receiver has also served as Alabama’s primary return man, and has three touchdowns on special teams.

Ray is a redshirt junior with 64 career tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble to his credit.

Suffice it to say, they could have been valuable contributors to Alabama as they take on Notre Dame tomorrow.

If Alabama win the Rose Bowl, expect to hear renewed questions about their availability for the national title game.

Will either Jaylen Waddle or Labryan Ray play again for Alabama this season?