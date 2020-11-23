The Spun

Nick Saban Offers His Early Thoughts On The Iron Bowl

Gus Malzahn and Nick Saban talk after an Alabama vs. Auburn Iron Bowl game.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Head coaches Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers and Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide meet on the field prior to their game at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During such an atypical college football season, it is nice to see some traditions remain intact, like the Iron Bowl being played on Thanksgiving weekend.

No. 1 Alabama (7-0) will host No. 22 Auburn (5-2) this Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is two wins away from a perfect regular season, and they have added motivation to beat their arch rival.

Last year, Auburn knocked off Alabama on the season’s final weekend, ending any chance the Tide had of returning to the College Football Playoff. In fact, the Tigers have won two of three against Nick Saban and the Tide.

Saban previewed the upcoming rivalry tilt in his media session today.

“Got some very active linebackers, very athletic on defense, make a lot of big plays, Kevin Steele does a great job with them,” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “Bo Nix is a very effective quarterback in every regard. He’s a very good passer, they’ve got some very good skill guys at receiver. He can extend plays, he can run quarterback runs when they need him to. They have some really good running backs, they have great balance. … This is going to be a very challenging game for us in a lot of ways.”

In the understatement of the year, Saban also added that the Iron Bowl is a major source of pride and bragging rights among Alabamans.

Saban is 8-5 all-time against Auburn. He’s never lost back-to-back games to the Tigers, and Auburn hasn’t won consecutive games against ‘Bama since beating the Tide six times in a row from 2002-07.

The 2020 Iron Bowl will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.