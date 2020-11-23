Nick Saban Offers His Early Thoughts On The Iron Bowl

During such an atypical college football season, it is nice to see some traditions remain intact, like the Iron Bowl being played on Thanksgiving weekend.

No. 1 Alabama (7-0) will host No. 22 Auburn (5-2) this Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is two wins away from a perfect regular season, and they have added motivation to beat their arch rival.

Last year, Auburn knocked off Alabama on the season’s final weekend, ending any chance the Tide had of returning to the College Football Playoff. In fact, the Tigers have won two of three against Nick Saban and the Tide.

Saban previewed the upcoming rivalry tilt in his media session today.

“Got some very active linebackers, very athletic on defense, make a lot of big plays, Kevin Steele does a great job with them,” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “Bo Nix is a very effective quarterback in every regard. He’s a very good passer, they’ve got some very good skill guys at receiver. He can extend plays, he can run quarterback runs when they need him to. They have some really good running backs, they have great balance. … This is going to be a very challenging game for us in a lot of ways.”

In the understatement of the year, Saban also added that the Iron Bowl is a major source of pride and bragging rights among Alabamans.

“It’s a pride thing in the state,” Saban said of the Iron Bowl. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 23, 2020

Saban is 8-5 all-time against Auburn. He’s never lost back-to-back games to the Tigers, and Auburn hasn’t won consecutive games against ‘Bama since beating the Tide six times in a row from 2002-07.

The 2020 Iron Bowl will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.