Nick Saban Offers Injury Update For Star Transfer Wide Receiver Tyler Harrell

Alabama fans have been anxiously waiting for wide receiver Tyler Harrell to make his debut. Unfortunately, they'll have to wait a little bit longer.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that Harrell will not play this weekend against Louisiana-Monroe.

Harrell, who transferred from Louisville to Alabama this past offseason, is still nursing a foot injury.

"He has not been able to practice this week,” Saban said, via 247Sports. “He will not play in this game. He’s kind of day-to-day with this foot (injury) that he has. Hopefully, he’ll be back sometime soon.”

Harrell suffered a sprained foot in preseason camp. That injury kept him out of Alabama's past two games against Texas and Utah State.

Last season, Harrell showed his game-changing potential at Louisville. He had 18 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns.

Alabama's offense can certainly use an explosive playmaker like Harrell in its lineup.

There's currently no set date for Harrell's Alabama debut.