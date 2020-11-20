Nick Saban Offers Update On Star WR Jaylen Waddle

Earlier this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to what looked like a season-ending injury.

However, over the past few days, there has been some optimism that he would be able to return for the College Football Playoff. Of course, Alabama would have to make the playoff first, but it was welcome news for Crimson Tide fan.

On Thursday, head coach Nick Saban addressed a variety of topics on his weekly radio show. One of which was the health of his star wide receiver.

“He’s doing great. He really is,” Saban said. “I actually talked to him for a minute today. He was out at practice. He got his cast off today, so he’s in a boot.”

While that’s encouraging, Saban expressed caution in allowing Waddle to return to the field.

Here’s more from Saturday Down South:

“We’re very encouraged. Everybody thinks he’s doing really, really well. He’s had a great attitude about it, and he’s gonna work hard. He told me that he wants to try to come back and play, but we’re certainly not gonna let that happen until he’s fully 100-percent healthy.”

Waddle was in the midst of another brilliant season before he suffered the lower leg injury.

In just four games, he racked up 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns – putting himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation at the time.

Hopefully he’ll be back if Alabama makes a run to the playoff.