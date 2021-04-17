Nick Saban Jokes About Why He Wore His Pink Suit

Getting up close and personal, Alabama’s Nick Saban served as an on-field coach during today’s spring scrimmage.

After an interception thrown by backup quarterback Braxton Barker, the legendary coach was forced to put on some quick moves to avoid being trampled by his hulking SEC players.

Watch Nick Saban juke his way out of getting ran over after a Braxton Barker interception 😂 pic.twitter.com/8D1MRvHV44 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) April 17, 2021

Wearing a bright pink suit for today’s game, Saban joked that his attire served a purpose other than style.

“If they run into me, it’s very similar to running into the goal post,” Saban said after the scrimmage. “So it’s not a good choice and decision for them. They usually avoid me. I wear a [pink jacket] so they can see me for their safety, not mine.”

Nick Saban on being part of interception return: “If they run into me, it’s very similiar to running into the goal post. So it’s not a good choice and decision for them. They usually avoid me. I wear a [pink jacket] so they can see me for their safety, not mine." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 17, 2021

Now entering his 15th year as the head coach of Alabama, the seven-time national champion will look to continue his incredible run with the Crimson Tide in 2021. At 69 years old, it’s clear Saban isn’t anywhere near slowing down — still taking an active hands-on coaching role.

Other than Nick Saban’s jacket, the brightest spot for Bama today was the emergence of projected QB1 Bryce Young. Logging 333 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on 25/44 passing, the 2020 primary backup was awarded the MVP trophy for the preseason spring game.

Saban was clearly pleased with Young’s performance today.

“We continue to work on him kind of having a presence out there that affects other people in a positive way,” Saban said, via ESPN. “And I think he’s starting to get more and more respect from the other players by the way he plays.

“But every scrimmage we had he performed really well and I thought he performed well today.”

Young’s White squad defeated the Crimson team with a low-scoring total of 13-10.