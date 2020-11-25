Breaking: Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Tests Positive

Weeks ago, ahead of Alabama football’s huge game against SEC East power Georgia, Nick Saban had to quarantine due to COVID-19. That wound up being a false positive, and he was able to return on Saturday morning in time to coach the game.

Now, Nick Saban has tested positive again. This time, it is real, and it is ahead of another huge matchup, the Iron Bowl against Auburn.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential positive,” the school said in a statement from Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen. “He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

That almost definitely rules him out for Saturday’s game. Saban can help coach remotely during practice and in the leadup to the game, but can not have contact with his staff or team immediately before or during a game while he is quarantining, per league rules. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to lead the team, as was the plan for the Georgia game.

Nick Saban has COVID-19. Not a false positive this time, Alabama says. pic.twitter.com/CM5DpdwdRE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2020

No. 1 Alabama football is currently 7-0, and in line for a College Football Playoff spot.

After Auburn, the Crimson Tide are scheduled to wrap up against Arkansas on Dec. 5. They’re currently in line to play Florida in the SEC Championship Game in mid-December.

We wish Nick Saban well, and hope that this is a mild case and that he can return to the sideline soon.

[Pete Thamel]