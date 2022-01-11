Video: Nick Saban Postgame Press Conference Moment Goes Viral

Just as the player portion of Monday night’s postgame press conference was about to end, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some words of wisdom to share regarding sophomores Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

Saban wanted Young and Anderson to know that he’s proud of them regardless of how the national championship game played out.

“These two guys sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game they played great for us all year, they were great competitors, great leaders on this team and they contributed tremendously to the success of this team,” Saban told reporters. “And we would not be here without them. And both of them take responsibility for the loss, but both of them contributed in a lot of ways, in a positive way, to giving us a chance to win and a chance to be here to have an opportunity to win.”

It was a really sweet moment from Saban, who made sure Young and Anderson stayed in their seats so they can hear what he has to say.

As you’d expect, the two Alabama stars thanked Saban before they left the podium.

Here’s the postgame moment that’s going viral:

At the end of Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s press conference, Nick Saban stops them from getting up to say: “These two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game.” He finishes by stating how proud he is of those two players. What it’s all about ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VTeiaeDzeB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022

Anderson and Young obviously didn’t finish this season the way they wanted to, but they’ll have a chance to avenge this loss next season.

It’ll be fun to see how these two stars develop with another full offseason worth of workouts in Tuscaloosa.