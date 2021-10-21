Look: Adorable Nick Saban Press Conference Moment Goes Viral

Nick Saban isn’t always the most cheery presence at press conferences, but the Alabama football coach was part of a pretty adorable moment on Wednesday. The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had his young son with him while asking a question of Saban, and got a great response.

“I have a question for you, first of all,” Saban said, after Suttles asked him a question. “Did I finally get to meet the boss?”

Suttles apologized, saying that he’s on “dad duty” with his wife gone. Saban wouldn’t have it.

“This is the best behavior I’ve seen you on since I’ve been here… You don’t have to apologize. If this is the way it’s going to be, I’d like him to be here all the time.”

Well, this is a moment for which little man will one day laugh at me. Thanks to Coach Nick Saban for showing me some graciousness as I was forced to pull dad duty during his press conference tonight. https://t.co/9foo8T6Gp9 — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) October 21, 2021

Suttles may have to get his son involved a bit more if it’s going to get him some more warm responses from Nick Saban. Those press conferences aren’t always the easiest places to deal with the legendary Alabama coach.

It probably helps that Alabama is coming off of a dominant 49-9 win over Mike Leach and Mississippi State, with some red meat lying ahead. The Crimson Tide host rival Tennessee on Saturday, riding a 14 game win streak on the Third Saturday in October.

Since taking over the program in 2007, Saban has never lost to the Vols, winning by an averaged of 25.7 points per game in the series. Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

