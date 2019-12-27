Nick Saban Provides Update On Scooby Carter Ahead Of Michigan Game

Scooby Carter was one of Nick Saban’s top recruits in the Class of 2019. But despite being healthy as a freshman, Carter has made only a handful of appearances, and even entered the transfer portal briefly.

Carter has yet to return to Alabama since leaving the transfer portal, and his future at Alabama has been unclear for a while.

Speaking to the media on Friday though, Saban made it clear that Carter can have another opportunity at Alabama if he wants it.

Saban said that if Carter wants an opportunity to return, the team will do what it can to accommodate him.

Via Saturday Down South:

“Scooby can have another opportunity to be on the team, and if he wants to start with the team next semester in school, we’ll give him another opportunity at that time — if he did okay in school,” Saban said on Friday. “We are trying to be supportive and help him to do the things that he needs to do to have a chance to be successful as a person, as a student-athlete and as a player. We will give him an opportunity to come back next semester if he wants to do that.”

Coming out of high school this past year, Carter was the No. 91 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports. He was the No. 9 cornerback in the nation, and the No. 15 prospect from the state of Texas.

But in four appearances for Alabama, Carter has just one tackle.