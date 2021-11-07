Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama’s Close Call Against LSU

Nick Saban and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide survived a major scare from Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

Trailing 20-14 with just seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Max Johnson heaved up a prayer to the end-zone, but the Alabama defense batted it down incomplete.

Alabama improved to 8-1 on the season, but Saturday night’s outcome was concerning for a team with national championship aspirations. LSU, after all, is now 4-5 this year.

Saban didn’t complain much about the loss during his postgame interview, though. In fact, he even praised his team for beating LSU, his former program, which always proves to be a difficult task for the Crimson Tide.

“Offensively we didn’t move the ball at all. A win is a win. Always good to beat LSU,” Saban said after the game.

Nick Saban: “Offensively we didn’t move the ball at all. A win is a win. Always good to beat LSU.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 7, 2021

Nick Saban’s right: a win’s a win, especially this season.

This college football season has been a year of chaos. Georgia’s the only steady within the sport this season, and even the Bulldogs are flawed.

Alabama hasn’t looked like a playoff team in several games this season, including close wins over Florida and now LSU, and of course the loss to Texas A&M. But as long as the Crimson Tide keep winning, they’ll be in the playoff picture.

Saban, who almost always has something to complain about, won’t be complaining about a win in a season like this.

[Ross Dellenger]