Nick Saban Excited That 1 Part Of Recruiting Has Returned

The NCAA’s dead period was lifted on June 1, allowing prospects to return to on-campus visits and recruiting practices to return to close to normal. Among those excited for the news was Alabama’s head football coach, Nick Saban.

In a meeting with the media on Thursday at Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament, Saban sounded ecstatic about the return of in-person activities.

“Well, I think (in-person recruiting is) so much better. Zooming, technology allows us to do that, which is certainly better than talking to somebody on the phone,” Saban, via BamaOnline. “But the face-to-face contact, getting to meet people and sit there and look at them in the eye with their parents, as well as the prospects.

“Is something I’ve always really enjoyed. Developing relationships with all the people in the organization who are going to impact a guy’s future. Whether it’s people in academics, strength and conditioning, medical staff, nutritionists. Developing relationships with all those people is something that I think is very important.”

Saban didn’t seem to have any problems recruiting during the on-campus dead period. According to 247Sports composite, Alabama’s recent 2021 class was the highest rated group of all-time.

Even so, Saban emphasized that the importance of meeting face-to-face can’t be underestimated.

“I missed being and having normal, in-person, face-to-face contact with people, but I think we all did a very good job relative to the circumstances we were in when we couldn’t have them to do the best job we could to develop them over Zooms,” Saban said. “We Zoomed every aspect of our program that a player would be exposed to on a visit — whether it was player panels, medical staff, academic folks, strength and conditioning coaches. Is it the same as face to face? Probably not. But it was the best we could do, and I’m glad we’re back to normal.”

Expectations for Saban’s program will be high coming into the 2021 season. After Alabama went undefeated and won the national championship comfortably last year, many will be looking for the Crimson Tide to back up their performance.

In the immediate, Saban will just relish the return to normal.

