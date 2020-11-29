Nick Saban Reacts To Steve Sarkisian’s Iron Bowl Performance

After testing positive for COVID-19, Nick Saban had to stay home during yesterday’s Iron Bowl. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian filled in for the head coach.

Even without Saban, it was business as usual for the Crimson Tide. Alabama rolled to a 42-13 win over its arch rival, racking up 445 yards of total offense while also recording four sacks and intercepting Auburn’s Bo Nix twice.

After the game, Saban was able to speak with the media, and he praised his staff’s work under unusual conditions.

“I think the coaching staff did a marvelous job today,” Saban said. “They played the situation, we had a good plan. They stayed with the plan, they executed the plan. Sark did a nice job of managing things. I sat here and felt a little helpless, but I could see things and yell at things, listen to Mrs. Terry cheer downstairs, it is a little different. It still feels good to win.”

Overall, there weren’t too many tough decisions Sarkisian had to make on the day. Alabama pretty much controlled the game from start to finish.

Still, Saban liked what he saw from his OC.

“I didn’t think there was a lot. I didn’t think there was a lot of those real tough situations that came up. A couple of times we made it on third down, but we could have gone for it on fourth down. Those decisions didn’t really come up. I thought he was well prepared for what he needed to do, and I think he did a really good job.”

Alabama will finish out the regular season next week against LSU in the makeup of a game that was postponed on Nov. 14.

Hopefully Saban is fully recovered and potentially back on the sideline in time for that contest.

[ SDS ]