Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama’s Comeback Win vs. Michigan

Alabama’s 2019 season may not have ended in a national title, but it did end in a win. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide overcame a first-half deficit to beat the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl today. After the game, Saban had some thoughts on the game.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Saban admitted to being disappointed that they struggled in the first half. He felt that the team didn’t have “the same kind of toughness,” but felt they were better in the second.

Via Saturday Down South:

“I just didn’t think we played with the same kind of toughness and aggressively in the first half that we really wanted to play and is really the culture of our team,” Saban said. “I thought we played a lot better in the second half, we played more nickel against their regular, which we have more multiples of things to do and makes us a little more experienced — which is helpful.”

As for quarterback Mac Jones, the presumptive starter next year if Tua Tagovailoa goes to the NFL, Saban had nothing but positive things to say.

The Alabama head coach complimented Jones for his making “the right plays.” Though he also admitted that the team around Jones struggled at times.

“Mac did a great job. He got us in the right plays, we didn’t always play great around him, they did a better job covering us in the first half than we thought (they could). In the second half, we did a better job of making plays on third down when we needed to.”

Against one of his toughest opponents to date, Jones went 16-of-25 for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps most importantly, he had a turnover-free game in what was a very close match for the first three quarters.

