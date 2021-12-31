Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama’s First Half Performance

The Alabama Crimson Tide may not have blown the doors off Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, but by the end of the first half they were firmly in control with a 17-3 lead. And you can color Alabama head coach Nick Saban impressed.

Saban was interviewed while heading to the halftime lockers and called his team’s stand on the final drive “great”. He complimented the team’s two-minute drill and praised quarterback Bryce Young for his play.

“Well it was great,” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “We did a great 2-minute, Bryce made a good play to the back, so we got good field position and scored, which was important. Then the defense did a good job in the 2-minute to get them stopped, so that’s great.”

Alabama’s offense was nigh unstoppable in the first half. They scored on each of their first three drives. Their opening drive was an absolute statement as they rank 10 straight run plays on the opening drive for the first time since 2008.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are putting on a complete performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats right now. Both teams are putting up long, sustained drives that are resulting in scores. But only Alabama is scoring touchdowns.

Unless Alabama suffers an inexplicable collapse in the second half, it looks like they’ll be making a second straight trip to the national title game.

Where will this game rank among the best performances by a Nick Saban team?

The game is being played on ESPN.