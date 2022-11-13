Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama's Thrilling Win Over Ole Miss

Alabama head coach Nick Saban with Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nick Saban continues to maintain control of his all-time series record vs. Lane Kiffin.

The Crimson Tide of Alabama won a 30-24 thriller vs. the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday evening.

Saban's defense rose to the challenge late in the game by stopping Jaxson Dart multiple times in the red-zone.

The Alabama head coach is incredibly happy that his players "played hard" in the second half to come away with the big SEC victory.

“Our guys really competed in this game. They really played hard in the second half. I mean, we stubbed our toe a lot in the first half and just kept playing the next play,” Saban told CBS Sports.

“That’s the kind of identity that we really want to re-establish in the program. I’m so proud of these players for what they did tonight. That was great. Ole Miss played a really good game.”

The key for the Crimson Tide the rest of the season is staying focused. Although an SEC title is now out of the question, a New Year's Six bowl isn't.

Alabama gets a get-right game next Saturday vs. Austin-Peay. A week later comes the Iron Bowl.