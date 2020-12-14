Nick Saban Reacts To Auburn Firing Gus Malzahn

After Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban found himself flabbergasted.

The Crimson Tide head coach reflected on his relationship with the former leader of his long-time in-state rival. Malzahn led the Tigers to three wins over Saban’s squad in the coveted Iron Bowl. He also helped get Auburn to a BCS Championship in 2013.

However, after one too many letdowns, the Tigers decided to go in a different direction. He ended with a 68-35 record in his eight years at Auburn.

Saban spoke about his respect for Malzahn just a few hours after the firing, despite the rivalry between the two programs.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gus,” Saban said via Al.com. “He was difficult to play against when he was the offensive coordinator. He’s always been difficult to play against as a head coach. Their teams always played hard. Their team is always well-coached on both sides of the ball and special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gus.”

“Sometimes you wonder why people do what they do,” he added. “But I don’t know what the reasons are. I certainly think he’s an outstanding coach and has been a tough adversary for us to have to play against in the Iron Bowl every year. I have a lot of respect for Gus and the job he’s done.”

Saban also told Mike Rodak of AL.com about Malzahn’s influence on the style of SEC football. In particular, he talked about the former Auburn coach’s use of tempo and run-pass options.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it,” Saban said. “Gus’ style of play — he’s not the only one. The whole sort of Baylor influence. Hugh Freeze. Those guys have all sort of come I think from the same roots in terms of some of the innovations they’ve made and tempo offenses, RPOs, really changing the game.

“I think Gus has been one of the — at the forefront of all that,” he continued. “I guess playing against those guys, you almost at least get to the point where you say, ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, you might as well join ‘em.’ I guess that’s why we changed some of the things that we do around here.”

Although it’s unclear what the next step for Malzahn will be, one thing’s for sure: he’ll always have an advocate in Nick Saban.